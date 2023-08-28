VINTON — Vinton Lions hosted guest speaker Peter Teahen sharing his and John Ockenfels’ efforts to raise awareness and efforts to eradicate Polio and provide vaccinations around the world.
Peter Teahen’s program took us on an adventure of belief in a dream, belief in the support of family and friends, belief in his single-engine Cessna T210M airplane and the belief in eradicating Polio forever throughout the world.
Peter and John are Rotarians and members of the Fellowship of Flying Rotarians. Rotarians for over 35 years have had a primary focus on Polio eradication.