Virginia Gay Hospital has proudly served Benton County Public Health needs for the last 28 years. As we transition Public Health to a County based department, we would like to welcome our new Public Health Administrator Grace Petrzelka! Benton County Public Health will now be located at The Rural Access Hub, 811 D Ave. Vinton, IA 52349. Phone 319-214-2601, Fax 319-214-2602.
Petrzelka said:
“I am incredibly thankful for Virginia Gay Hospital’s expertise and support as we transition to a county-based public health department. As a resident of Benton County myself, I am excited for the new and enhanced opportunities that will be available to our communities, with the compassion and dedication we have seen demonstrated the past few decades persisting forward. I look forward to working with our community partners in all aspects, from the provision of mental health services to maternal/child support to food insecurity in our county, and a great deal more. Please stay tuned for further updates from Benton County Public Health, and I hope to see many of you at community events throughout the summer!”