Pick a Patch of Pumpkins

VINTON — Last Sunday, September 17 was Picking Day at the Pumpkin Patch on Kacena Farms. Located north of Vinton on Hwy 150, at 2515 55th Street, Kacena Farms is a family-owned business that began in 2005 with the planting of a Christmas Tree Farm. The owners are Deb and Kevin Kacena, and Kyle and Alyce Lynch, and their sons Kevin, Warren, and John.
In 2010, the family sold their first Christmas trees. “Despite the fact we only sold a total of six trees that first year, we totally fell in love with the experience of owning a Christmas Tree Farm and helping families make magical memories that will live inside their hearts forever,” Kacenafarms.com.The farm expanded into pumpkins in 2015 and have been selling pumpkins ever since. In 2020, another expansion took place for a wedding venue located across the road from the pumpkin farm.
This fall the Kacena Pumpkin Farm will be open, (weather permitting), Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to dusk, and Wednesday through Friday from 2pm to dusk. The farm is closed Monday and Tuesdays. Opening Day is Friday September 22nd. A schedule of special events can be found on their website at kacenafarms.com. Click on the “Pumpkin Patch” link to get to the fall event schedule. In September, the farm will host events like Squash Sample Day on September 23, an outdoor movie night on September 29 and October 13, and a Farm Animal Day and a haunted corn maze on September 30. A horror version of the haunted corn maze is on October 21. Sunday Fundays will include a karaoke night on October 8, and a pumpkin carving class on October 22. Wednesday nights are designated for “Hallow Wine” from 5-730pm.
Kacena Farms Food Truck will be serving from noon to 7pm, and during Sunday Fundays, specialty drink flights will also be available. Please note carry on drinks are not permitted.
“Come enjoy a relaxing time with family and friends. Explore through our new corn maze & Hocus Pocus house. Take a walk around our pumpkin patch and find that perfect pumpkin,” Kacena said.