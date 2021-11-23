INDEPENDENCE – The fastest-growing sport in America comes to Independence.
“We were looking for an opportunity to take an underused tennis court and give it some added value to the neighborhood and community in general,” said Independence Parks and Recreation Director Bob Beatty.
Beatty knew they wanted to add pickleball as its popularity has increased by an outstanding 21.3 percent last year (according to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association) as Americans look to stay active throughout the pandemic. Beatty also knew his team also wanted to keep tennis as an option on the southeast side of town. So, they decided let’s do both!
Pickleball can be best described as a hybrid between badminton, tennis, and ping pong. There are many reasons for the rapid growth of pickleball. One, a wide age range can play the sport. Pickleball is a low-impact sport and this appeals to older ages. Pickleball offers countless benefits, such as aerobic exercise, a fun way to stay in shape, social interaction, stress relief, and depending on where you play, time outside and with nature!
In addition, pickleball isn’t a complex sport that takes days upon days to get the hang of it. It’s simply a sociable sport, that welcomes people of all ages and welcomes those with little to no athletic background.
Beatty was also looking for ways to add a basketball option as he and his team knew on the east side of town there are very limited basketball options. On the southeast side of town, there were zero options — until now. Along with the new pickleball court hey added a new half-court basketball hoop and other kid games.
Now Independence’s Jaycee Park has a fairly popular court with lighting and truly is a multi-use venue on the southeast side of town.
Jaycee Park is also has a shelter, which will be getting a new roof soon, and a relatively new swing set. It gives families many different options in one park.