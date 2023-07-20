VINTON- The Eastern Iowa Chapter for “Pink Heals”- a not-for-profit, grassroots charity organization was seen and heard in downtown Vinton on Saturday, July 15th.
A benefit ride featuring a pack of motorcyclists and the signature Pink Heals pink firetruck gathered around 1st street, in front of the Ron-Da-Voo for registration and departure.
A prayer was given for the safety and the efficacy of those present to continue the mission and then it was kickstands up to head to the first leg of their day-long journey; Brogan’s.
They made stops at Double Z’s, Pearl Street Social Club and finished back in Vinton at Mickey’s Bar.
Vinton Unlimited held a Golf Tournament for Pink Heals on Friday July 14th. Farmer’s Savings Bank & Trust was a sponsor for Hole 1, together they raised funds and presented a check to Pink Heals of Eastern Iowa to help continue with their volunteerism.