Friday’s VS girls basketball game against Independence was than just about the sport as the Vikettes hosted Pink Night, recognizing those who have battled Breast Cancer in the community.
Survivors were escorted out onto the court by Vikette players and coaches. First among them was Maureen Haisman, escorted by her son, VS coach Rich Haisman, and granddaughter Molly Haisman. Maureen was diagnosed in 2015 and has been cancer-free “for quite awhile according to Coach Haisman.
“It’s a neat opportunity and a special thing for me personally,” Haisman said. “Molly and I enjoyed sharing this moment with my mom. It puts into perspective what’s important. The girls want to give these women their spotlight.”
Upon all the women reaching center court, applause rang through Garrison Fieldhouse “for not only their bravery in surviving but in their dedication to putting a stop to this disease” Tony Islas, VSHS Assistant Principal read during the event. Virginia Gay Hospital set up a table with free information about mammograms, support groups and breast cancer screenings. The game ball used for tip-off was put out for silent auction.