This year for our fundraiser we are planning our 3rd annual slow pitch softball game, Wrestlers vs. Vinton Police Department! This is to help raise money to help benefit our wrestling program, and to help raise good awareness for the police department. The wrestling team will be coming for their redemption once again!
Tickets will cost $5 for students, $10 for adults, and free admission for all sponsors and kids 5 and under. Each ticket will include (1) raffle ticket to use for prizes. More raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
Other activities include:
- Beast and Bird food truck
- Dunk tank
- Raffle prizes
- Stay tuned for more activities soon!
Our wrestlers will be contacting local businesses for sponsorships and donations. If you are unable to attend but still wish make a donation to our program, or wish to be a business/individual sponsor for the event, please contact one of the VS wrestlers or coaches.
Our turnout for this event in previous years been a HUGE success. This year will continue to have a lot to live up to, but with our successful boys & girls seasons last year, and completing our first sanctioned girls wrestling season, with your help, I believe we can make it an even better turn out this year!
We hope to see as many people in attendance as possible. Thank you in advance for your continued support of our wrestling program!