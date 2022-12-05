CENTER POINT — After suffering losses to West Delaware and Xavier to open the season, Center Point-Urbana basketball earned their first win of the season on Saturday over Decorah 68-60 for Coach Mike Halac’s 100th win helming the program.
“This is a talented and very well coached Decorah team,” Halac said. “They run great actions and super athletic. We’ve felt with every game and practice that this team has improved significantly. It’s always nice to notch one in the win column while you get better. We’re proud of our boys being able to finish it out tonight.”
CPU found success early with senior Brandon Miller and company driving to the basket. Despite a 16-12 Decorah lead after one quarter, the Stormin’ Pointers didn’t move away from their attack plan, putting pressure on the Viking defense and overcoming their deficit as freshman Cooper Grimm nailed a shot to put CPU up 30-29 at the half.
“Cooper was really good from the outside as well tonight and being able to create his own shot,” Halac said. “We shot a high percentage inside the paint, which opened things up for him and a few other shots from three.”
Decorah opened the third quarter on a short run, but were quickly matched by the Pointers until the Vikings seemed to be pulling away in the final moments. Miller drew a foul on a three point attempt, making all three foul shots to know the game at 42 heading into the final quarter. CPU looked to senior Tucker Clark down low for scoring, while junior Hunter Holmes found his shot from outside falling. The Stormin’ Pointers would outscore the Vikings 26-18 in the fourth with free throws allowing them to pull away.
“Brandon’s tying free throws I believe was a good momentum swing,” Halac said. “Our guys have been in tight contests already this season and have grown used to these situations. Good things happen when you learn how to finish games.”
Miller finished with 20 points and three rebounds. Holmes had 15 points (3-6 on triples) and three rebounds. Grimm and Clark each put up nine points.
Saturday’s win marked Halac’s 100 win at the helm of CPU’s basketball program. Entering his ninth season, Halac has coached the Stormin’ Pointers to two conference championships and led them to the 2020 State tournament.
“I’ve treasured every year I’ve had at CPU and making connections with all these players over nine seasons,” Halac said. “Hitting milestones like this is cool, but it’s more about what the kids have done than anything that I’ve done in the program. That’s the most important part to me.”
CPU (1-2) traveled to Anamosa on Monday and will host Solon on Friday before hitting the road again alongside the girls on Saturday to face Dike-New Hartford.