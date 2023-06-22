A post-wedding brunch is a nice way to wrap up a wedding weekend and gives a newly married couple a chance to spend more time with close friends and family, particularly if the couple isn’t immediately leaving for the honeymoon. A brunch is the perfect way to send guests on their way with a few extra hugs and full bellies.
A brunch is not a necessity by any means, but it is a nice gesture and a good way to wrap up a wedding weekend. Couples who plan on hosting brunches can consider these tips.
• Delegate: The happy couple already has a lot of details on their plate to ensure the wedding occurs with minimal hiccups. A parent or member of the bridal party may want to take on the task of planning the brunch to alleviate stress on the newly betrothed.
• Funding: There are no hard rules about who will pay for the brunch, but typically it is the person who hosts it. Couples may want to set aside funds in their budgets for the brunch, or parents of the couple may want to contribute.
• Timing: Seeing as it likely was a late evening prior, the brunch should occur as late as possible in the morning, with 11 a.m. or noon a good start time so everyone has a chance to sleep in and recuperate.
• Ease: The brunch planner should make it easy on himself or herself by finding a venue that is close by. Sometimes that venue may be a lodging location if the couple arranged for overnight accommodations. For example, if overnight guests stayed at a hotel near the reception site, that hotel may have a small conference or party room where brunch can be held. The brunch planner can work with the hotel staff to cater the brunch; otherwise, find a nearby restaurant that specializes in breakfast or brunch foods that is convenient to most.
• Invites: For those with big budgets, anyone can be invited to the wedding brunch, but it may be more manageable if it is restricted to only close friends and family, or only those who opted for the overnight wedding accommodations.
• Gifts: There is no need to offer another favor at the wedding brunch. However, if any favors from the wedding were left behind, they can be displayed at the brunch in case any guests forgot to take theirs.
• Duration: A 2- to 21⁄2-hour brunch is sufficient.
• Food: Brunch implies a mix of breakfast and lunch treats, which can include bagels, muffins, omelets, waffles, cold cuts, and quiches. While cocktails like mimosas or bellinis may be offered, they’re not necessary after a night of indulgence. In fact, coffee and tea may be more coveted.
A post-wedding brunch is the perfect way to wrap up a successful wedding celebration.