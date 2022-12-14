Center Point-Urbana basketball is riding a five-game win streak into the start of conference division play, defeating Independence on the road 70-53 on Tuesday.
The Stormin’ Pointers played a physical first quarter before the Mustangs started to gain steam in the start of the second. A late CPU run gave them a 34-23 lead at halftime.
“Our boys were locked in from the beginning of the night knowing that Independence was a solid team who has been having a lot of success,” coach Mike Halac said.
CPU locked down Indee in the third quarter while turning up their offensive output, pouring in 24 points to extend their lead to 25. Indee cut CPU’s lead down with a 20-12 fourth quarter, but nowhere enough to climb out of their deficit.
“The third quarter was a very solid defensive quarter and we were really able to score by pushing the tempo,” Halac said.
Senior Brandon Miller led CPU with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. Junior Hunter Holmes has 13 points and two rebounds, senior Easton Tupa 12 points and five assists. The Stormin’ Pointers shot 53.8 percent as a team against the Mustangs.
CPU (5-2) will travel to South Tama on Friday for their WaMaC West opener and host Williamsburg on Tuesday.