All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
September 8
Dale David Anderson 58 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Public Intoxication.
Arrested on Intrastate Warrants for Failure to Appear on Original Charges of OWI 1st, Theft 5th and Burglary 3rd.
September 12
Levi Steven Schutterle 28 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrants for Forgery, Burglary 3rd, and Criminal Mischief 3rd.
Juvenile Referrals
13-Year-Old Female Juvenile Referral for Assault.
Seven Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of September 6 — 12, 2021, for Fail to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x2, Careless Driving, No Valid Driver’s License, and Speed x2.
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of September 6 — 12, 2021 for Operating Non-Registered Vehicle x2 and Insufficient Number of Headlights.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of September 6 — 12, 2021.
For the Week of Week of September 6 — 12, 2021– 95 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.