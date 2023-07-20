Vinton Police Department Log for Week of July 10-16, 2023
All Charges are subject to review by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Three Adult Arrests the week of July 10-16, 2023
July 14 Jacob David Perrin 27 Cedar Rapids, IA
Forgery, Conspiracy to Commit Non-Forcible Felony
July 15 Jerry Wendell Bass 50 Oelwein, IA Intrastate Warrant Arrest-Larceny-Theft 4th Degree
July 15 Dawn Jean Latham 53 Oelwein, IA
Intrastate Warrant Arrest-Larceny-Theft 4th Degree
Three Juvenile Referrals for the week of July 10-16, 2023
One Code Enforcement Violations- Dog at Large x 1 for the week of July 10-16, 2023
Nine Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued the week of July 10-16, 2023
Twenty-Seven Traffic Warnings for Offenses were issued the week of July 10-16, 2023
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the week of July 10-16, 2023
For the Week of July 10-16, 2023– 111 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.