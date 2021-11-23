FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Late last week authorities with the Coconino County (Ariz.) Sheriff’s Office put the word out to area law enforcement and media asking for help in solving a homicide that dates back to 1995.
The original press release stated: “On 10/05/1995, a deceased individual was discovered buried in the area of Forest Service Road 418, northeast of the city of Flagstaff, Ariz. A subsequent autopsy confirmed that he had been murdered.
“In August of 2016, DNA technology identified the victim as Robert Bresson, who was 56 years old at the time his body was discovered. Subsequent investigation revealed that the last confirmed sighting of Robert alive had been in the Why, Arizona area in spring of 1995. Robert was known to be associated with the Independence, Iowa and Lincoln, Nebraska areas of the country.”
The Independence ‘association’ is Robert’s son Chris.
Growing up, Chris did not know his father well as his parents divorced when he was in Kindergarten. It wasn’t until high school that Chris reconnected with him.
“I got to know him and even went to visit him in Arizona,” Chris said.
They bonded over their love of motorcycles.
“Dad had a unique personality,” Said Chris.
Robert was the type that did not like to stay with one thing for long. He lived and worked for many years in Crete, Nebr.
Chris said Robert was an entrepreneur. He was a draftsman, ran for sheriff, was a painter, owned a donut shop, and ran a bar. In Arizona he partnered with a friend in a solar panel business in Why, Ariz. Robert and his former girlfriend began riding motorcycles across the United States in the mid-1990s. He occasionally phoned his son, and used his son’s mailing address as his own while traveling.
“If anything important came in the mail, I’d send it to him wherever he was,” said Chris.
The last time Chris saw his father was on a trip to Arizona in 1994. A few short months later Chris lost contact with Robert and Robert’s friends started calling Chris. Calls to the girlfriend went either unanswered or she would claim she did not know where he was. She moved on, but a motorcycle and pickup were unaccounted for at Robert’s home.
After discussing the situation with Independence Detective Darwin Meyer, Chris filled out a “Missing Persons Form” in February of 1995. He did not have much hope as ‘Missing Persons’ are considered missing in the state they reside.
Then in October, 1995, a body was found in Coconino National Forest. There no clues to the identity but DNA samples were collected for a database hoping in the future a match would be found.
The future came in 2016. A Law Enforcement Officer in Arizona with Iowa ties was visiting with Detective Meyer. Meyer thought about the Bresson case and asked if a DNA sample from Chris could be sent to Arizona to test against the unsolved cases. They got a familial hit.
This was the first time Chris and his family found out for sure about the death of Robert. But the circumstances remained a mystery.
One theory Chris has involves motorcycles. Robert combined his passion for motorcycles and travel with a practical application. He had a job with S&S Motorcycles testing prototype engines. Chris said the company would have Robert periodically check in at motorcycle shops to see how the engine was running. He thinks the high performance engine may have caught the eye of someone who wanted to steal it and it lead to a deadly confrontation.
As this is the 25 anniversary of the case going cold, the Arizona authorities are revaluating clues and asking the public for assistance.
Robert was born March 9, 1939. He was 6’3, 250 pounds.
Anyone who may have any information about Robert Bresson and/or this investigation is asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-226-5089 and ask for Detective Tristan Meyer.
Contact:
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office
911 E. Sawmill Rd.
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Phone: 928-774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888
Silent Witness: 928-744-6111
Web: www.coconino.az.gov/sheriff
For more information on missing persons visit The Charley Project (charleyproject.org) or the Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse (www.iowaonline.state.ia.us/mpic).