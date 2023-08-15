Chicago, Il, August 11, 2023 — Potter & Potter Auctions is pleased to announce the results of this signature sale held on July 29, 2023. All prices noted include the company’s 20% buyer’s premium.
Fine hand carved wooden carousel creatures took several of the top lot slots in this sales event.
• Lot #410, a Dentzel carousel tiger, was estimated at $10,000-20,000 and made $22,500. This c. 1915 example measured 50” tall and 7’ long. It was restored by Lise Liepman and John Hughes and acquired at auction from The Carrousel Collection of Swen Swenson, Lot 74, 20 November 1993.
• Lot #429, an E. Joy Morris carousel horse, was estimated at $13,000-18,000 and delivered $16,250. It was produced in Philadelphia in the early 1900s. This 59 x 66” stander was decorated with a tassel on its head and parrots on both sides of its saddle. It was restored by Pamela Hessey of Hawk’s Eye Studio.
• Lot #427, a Stein & Goldstein carousel horse, was estimated at $9,000-12,000 and traded hands at $11,875. It was produced in Brooklyn in the early 20th century. This standing, inside row neighing horse measured 54 x 12 x 66” and was detailed with a rose on its head, feathers, a wolf’s head, and an authentic horse hair tail. It was restored by artist Lise Liepman.
Can’t-look-away sideshow oddities were also well represented in this sale.
• Lot #644, a 20th century prosthetic glass eye collection, was estimated at $1,000-2,000 and made $5,250. It consisted of 171 brown eyes stored in a wooden case measuring 13 x 26 ¼”.
• Lot #603, a 19th century marble hand memorial sculpture, was estimated at $200-300 and realized $3,250. It measured 10 ½ x 5 ¼ x 4” and was signed on its base “Jos. Peters 1882.” It was in the form of a right hand wearing a wedding band and clutching flowers.
• Lot #566, Jo Jo the Dog Faced Boy bust, was estimated at $200-400 and delivered $2,400. This hand painted likeness of Fedor Jeftichew (1868—1904) — also nicknamed Jo Jo the Dog Faced Boy — measured 13 x 10” and dated from c. 1890/1900s. It was once displayed at The Great Dime Museum in Brooklyn, NY, an attraction which operated in the 1890s and specialized in displaying life-size figures of famous human oddities.
Circus poster maquettes printed in Erie by the Erie Lithographing and Printing Co. were another premier category in this auction.
• Lot #67, Clyde Beatty — Russell Bros. Circus / Clyde Beatty Greatest Wild Animal Trainer of All Time — in a Single-Handed Combat with 40 Man-Eating Lions and Royal Bengal Tigers, was estimated at $500-700 and sold for $3,360. It was printed around 1920-1930. This gouache on board example depicted Clyde Beatty taming animals, with an image size of 16 ¼ x 25”.
• Lot #69, Cole Bros. Circus Clyde Beatty Greatest Wild Animal Act of All Time. Black-Maned Man-Eating Lions and Siberian Tigers, was estimated at $500-700 and made $2,160. It was printed in the 1910-1930 timeframe. This gouache on two panels on a single board piece featured Clyde Beatty taming numerous big cats. It had an image size of 16 ¼ x 25”.
• Lot #71, Cole Bros. Circus Clyde Beatty’s Gigantic Trained Wild Animal Exhibition and Ken Maynard the Screen’s Greatest Western Star, was estimated at $300-500 and scored $1,440. It was printed in the 1910-1930 timeframe. This gouache on board showed Clyde Beatty and a woman taming animals and Ken Maynard on a rearing horse. It had an image size of 16 ½ x 13”.
Unusual taxidermied animals also caught the eye of collectors worldwide.
• Lot #582, a standing, 20th century two headed calf on a wood mount was estimated at $300-500 and made $5,040.
• Lot #583, a 20th century Siamese twin calf with abnormal limbs and extra appendages, was estimated at $300-500 and sold for $4,750.
• Lot #574, a mounted adult sheep head with hydrocephalus was estimated at $150-250 and traded hands at $1,920.
This sale rounded out with circusiana, posters, banners, and other curious rarities.
• Lot #2, Barnum & Bailey / Jo-Jo, was estimated at $2,000-4,000 and made $6,000. It was printed in Paris by Faria for Bourgerie et Cie in the 1880s-1890s time frame. This linen backed poster featured a bust portrait the Dog Faced Man and measured 48 ½ x 36”.
• Lot #432, a pair of 16” long painted clown shoes, was estimated at $400-600 and realized $4,000. These high-top leather clown shoes dated from the early to mid-20th century and were decorated with multi-color stripes and pointy red and white toes.
• Lot #216, Joe Allen the Human Corkscrew, was estimated at $2,000-3,000 and sold for $3,360. This hand painted, midcentury canvas example was attributed to Fred Johnson (American, 1892-1990). It measured 136 ½ x 118” and was acquired from the Canadian National Exhibition.
According to Gabe Fajuri, President of Potter & Potter Auctions, “The strong results across the board in this annual event show that amazing, spectacular, and unbelievable — that is, circus and sideshow relics — continue to amaze and attract collectors across the board. We are already at work gathering consignments for our next sale of the incredible and unusual.”
Potter & Potter, founded in 2007, is a Chicago area auction house specializing in paper Americana, vintage advertising, rare books, playing cards, gambling memorabilia, posters, fine prints, vintage toys, and magicana — antiques and collectibles related to magic and magicians. Follow us on Facebook (potterandpotterauctions) and Instagram (potterauctions).