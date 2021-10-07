Praline Bread Pudding

Ingredients:
Bread Pudding
1 can (16.3 oz) refrigerated biscuits (8 count large buttermilk variety)
4 eggs, slightly beaten
2 c half-and-half
¾ c granulated sugar
1 tsp vanilla
Praline Sauce
½ c butter
1 c packed brown sugar
¾ c coarsely chopped pecans
1 c heavy whipping cream
½ tsp vanilla
Sweetened whipped cream (for serving if desired)
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Bake biscuits (such as ™Grands) as directed on can. While still warm, cut each biscuit into six pieces. Arrange pieces in single layer on large flat surface; cool completely, at least 30 minutes.
2. In large bowl, beat eggs, half-and-half, granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla until well blended. Add cut-up biscuit pieces; mix well. Let stand 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Spread biscuit mixture evenly in baking dish, pressing down slightly.
4. Bake 38 to 42 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes.
5. Meanwhile, in 2-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add brown sugar and chopped pecans; cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until brown sugar melts and pecans smell toasted. Reduce heat to low; slowly and carefully stir in whipping cream and vanilla. Return heat to medium; heat to simmering. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly, until thickened. Let stand 10 minutes. Serve sauce over warm bread pudding with sweetened whipped cream.