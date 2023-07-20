VINTON, Iowa (July 18, 2023) – The return of the Pro Late Model Tour headlines Summer Thunder action this Sunday, July 23, at Benton County Speedway.
The first-year tour made its inaugural stop earlier this season at The Bullring and is set to return in a $1,500-to-win, $250-to-start event Sunday. There is no entry fee.
IMCA Weekly Racing will complement the return of the Late Models as Friesen Performance IMCA Modifieds presented by Beaty Excavating, IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Christie Door Company, Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Houdek Auto Center, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Vermedahl Logistics, Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by iHeart Radio and INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct will all be in action Sunday night.
Both pit gate and grandstand open at 3:30 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 and racing to follow.
Grandstand admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for ages 6-14. Kids ages five and under will be admitted free if accompanying a paid adult.
Pit passes are $30.
Updates on race day are available at the track’s Facebook page @BCSBullRing or by calling 319-883-9984.
IMCA.tv will broadcast Sunday’s event live.