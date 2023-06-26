Q: Are farmers markets expanding in Iowa?
A: More and more entrepreneurs are embracing the roots of Iowa’s agrarian heritage by producing and selling farm-fresh, wholesome products to their local community. For generations, Iowans have participated in the seasonal tradition of pulling over to the side of the road to buy freshly picked sweet corn from the back of a local grower’s truck or check out homegrown, homemade goods at roadside food stands. Just as county fairs across the state celebrate the fruits of Iowans’ labor from their gardens and barns with blue ribbon worthy entries, farmers markets showcase locally grown foods and goods for sale directly to the consumer that connect urban and rural neighbors across Iowa. Supply chain disruptions during the pandemic underscore the advantages of having locally grown and raised produce and meat.
The expansion of our state’s vibrant network of farmers markets reflects strong support for farm-fresh foods grown close to home. The free marketplace and economics of supply and demand are at work as a growing number of communities across the state support weekly farmers markets with vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, cheese, meats, honey, flowers, baked goods and more. I encourage Iowans to visit their local farmers market and also be sure to check other areas of the state when you’re in their neck of the woods. During my annual 99 county meetings, I often hear concerns about disconnect and division in America. Gathering with neighbors at a farmers market and bonding over homegrown berries, chin dripping tomatoes and freshly baked bread is a good way to find common ground and build community. Many venues schedule kid-friendly attractions and other events geared to adults, such as salsa contests and chili cook-offs. In national surveys, Iowa farmers markets have ranked among the cream of the crop, including the Freight House Farmers Market on the riverfront in Davenport as well as the downtown farmers market in Des Moines that features hundreds of vendors from half of Iowa’s 99 counties. Farmers markets generate economic activity and commerce in the local community, putting money in the pockets of local growers and nutritious, farm-fresh food on the dinner table.
Find a listing of farmers markets at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at https://data.iowaagriculture.gov/fmnp/ to find dates, times and addresses, listed alphabetically by community.
Q: What are some ways Congress supports farmers markets and direct to consumer sales?
A: In 1992, Congress established the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) to help provide fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to people supported by the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. Participants in the WIC program may use FMNP coupons to purchase eligible foods from farmers markets. In fiscal year 2021, more than 570 Iowa farmers were authorized to accept FMNP coupons, providing fresh produce to nearly 26,000 recipients in Iowa. The Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP) offers matching grants to help local producers expand direct producer-to-consumer markets. Most recently, a farmer-owned online marketplace in Henry County secured funding in fiscal year 2022 to help its livestock farmers use e-commerce to increase sales and connect with customers.
As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I advocate policies to boost the farm and food economy. More than two decades ago, I wrote legislation to create the Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program to help foster market-development and income opportunities for local producers to get their products to market and boost economic vitality and job creation in local communities. Administered by the USDA, the program offers matching federal grants as seed money to help entrepreneurs sprout their business and get food from farm to fork, providing assistance for processing, marketing and improving food safety, for example. The 2018 farm bill included VAPG in the new Local Agriculture Market Program (LAMP), keeping its mission to benefit small and mid-sized farming operations, beginning farmers and veterans to help develop value-added products, new markets and new customers. Producers in Iowa have received VAPG funds to help get their businesses off the ground, including a winery, creamery, produce delivery service and custom beef farm. Approximately $31 million will be available in fiscal year 2023 for competitive grants that provide funds for planning and working capital. As work continues on the new farm bill, I’m backing responsible funding for the farm and family safety net to ensure our nation has an affordable, stable food supply that also protects the taxpayer and upholds fiscal integrity of vital farm and nutrition programs.