Hungry? Again?
If you have or are raising kids, you have uttered those words more than once, I can almost guarantee it. I swear my kids’ first words weren’t “momma” or “dadda,” but more likely “cheeseburger.” I know the first words uttered when they came in from the school bus were “How long ‘til supper?”
When I worked night shifts, I had more time to plan a meal. When I worked day shifts, I usually got home around suppertime, so it was a quick, one-pan meal with an extra vegetable on the side or a hamburger patty or polish sausage and some souper rice. Microwave meals hadn’t advanced at that time, and although I got my first microwave in 1985, I only used it to warm up things or quickly boil water at first. Since we lived in the country back then, going to a drive-up for food was a special occasion and you couldn’t buy a whole meal at a convenience store.
Souper rice was quick and easy. While the meat was cooking, I dumped a can of cream of chicken soup in a saucepan and added a can full of milk/water combination. When that heated up to almost boiling point, I used the same soup can to fill with instant rice and poured that into the pan, stirred to get all the rice covered, put the lid on and took it off the burner. The rice was ready in about 10 minutes. Sometimes I added a can of drained peas to the rice, too. They were simple yet filling meals and the kids ate without complaining.
Busy lives and hungry families should not have to face the drive-thru compromise to get supper. Your pocketbook will be more full if you chose a way to cook a quick meal at home. Here are some ideas.
Homemade Cheesy Italianburger
1 lb. ground beef
1 sm. onion, finely chopped
1 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. dried parsley
1 tsp. garlic powder
salt and pepper, to taste
1 1/2 c. milk
1 1/2 c. beef broth
2 c. rotini pasta
1 can tomato sauce, 8 oz.
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
Heat a larger skillet over medium heat. Brown the ground beef, paprika, parsley, onion, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Drain off excess grease.
Add beef broth and milk to the meat mixture. Then add in the tomato sauce and combine.
Stir in uncooked rotini pasta and bring to a boil.
Cover and reduce heat to simmer, cooking 10-12 minutes. Stir frequently to prevent sticking.
When pasta is cooked stir in cheese until melted.
Serve with garlic bread and a side salad for a great supper.