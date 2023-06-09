VINTON - You may have noticed a new name bringing you stories in Vinton Newspapers and The Cedar Valley Times for the last month or so, and my editor thought now would be a great time for me to officially introduce myself to all of our readers.
My name is Rachel Tyler Darling and I am happy to have the opportunity to serve the very community who has done so much good for my proverbial heart these past few years.
I was raised in Vinton and Cedar Rapids, so I consider both my home.
I started out as a singer/songwriter and had plenty of “almost famous” moments in the industry.
There was a time I did “The Voice” and I promised my friends and family that if that is what they put on my epitaph, I would haunt them through all of their generations.
I grew up in adversity and I have come to (mostly) accept the lot I was given.
Anything I don’t accept I turn into the pavement under my feet; every lesson, every bruise. I try to extract the maximum amount of value out of the information I am given.
I am hoping to bring that same spirit to my new role as Staff Writer and Reporter.
I love human resiliency. I love advocacy. I love wholehearted, awkward, cringey moments. I live for those and my beautiful 7 year old, Miles.
I consider myself a student of life, always learning, always growing, and always reaching for something bigger than myself.
I hope to bring you the stories that matter, and I hope to do that with integrity and humility.
If you see me out and about, don’t be shy! Say hello!
(If you see me out driving and jamming out to various hip-hop, heavy metal, or diva music….no you didn’t.)