VINTON – Although the rain won last weekend, racing will resume Sunday, August 13 at Benton County Speedway with the rescheduled Racing for Autism / Bald Tire Bash August.
Racing for Autism, presented by Every Piece Matters, is the theme for the August 13 show and a $2,000 winner’s share will be up for grabs in the second annual Bald Tire Bash for IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Christie Door Company.
The Stock Car special, which is draw/redraw and pays $200 to start the 50-lap A main, will require a tread depth of no more than 5/32” on all four tires.
Friesen Performance IMCA Modifieds presented by Beaty Excavating also boast an increased winner’s share Sunday night. That draw/redraw event pays $1,000 to win.
Both Stock Cars and Modifieds will award IMCA National, Regional and State points only. Track points will not be awarded. There are no entry fees for either division.
The Stock Car winner will be eligible to attempt to qualify for the B&B Racing Chassis All-Star Invitational and the Modified winner will earn qualifying eligibility for the Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational at next month’s IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s.
Also competing August 13 will be Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Houdek Auto Center in a $500 to win event, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Vermedahl Logistics for $400 to win, and Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by iHeart Radio for $250 to win.
SportMods, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts will use the standard invert lineup procedure and award all applicable points, including track points.
Raffles and door prizes will be held Sunday night in honor of Racing for Autism.
Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with hot laps at 5:30 and racing scheduled for 6.
Grandstand admission is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for ages 6-14. Kids ages five and under will be admitted free if accompanying a paid adult.
Pit passes are $30.
For the latest updates, visit the online home of The Bullring at BCSBullRing.com or check out @BCSBullRing on Facebook. On race day, the track phone is (319) 883-9844.