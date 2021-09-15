March 1, 1951 — Sept. 13, 2021
OELWEIN — Randy “Joe” Bush, 70 of Oelwein passed away Monday Sept. 13, 2021. A Celebration of Life for Joe will be held at a later date. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Randy Joe Bush was born in Oelwein on March 1, 1951 to parents Donald and Marlys (Miller) Bush. He grew up in Oelwein with his aunt and uncle Paul and LaVerle “Honey” Griesbaum. He graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1969. On June 7, 1986 he was united in marriage with Jacque Johnson in Oelwein. Joe worked in construction his entire career. He enjoyed life and laughter.
Left to celebrate Joe’s life are his wife Jacque; his son Jacob (fiancé Ashlee) Bush of Oelwein; his grandchildren Clara and Llyla; his brother Donald “Buzzy” (Paula) Bush of Oelwein; his in-laws Dale and Joan Lehmkuhl of Sumner; his brothers-in-law Mike (Mary Louise) Johnson of Massachusetts and David Lehmkuhl of Cresco; several nieces and nephews; his beloved dog Betsy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Andi Grinsted; his step-mother Jean Olander-Bush; his beloved dog Biskit.