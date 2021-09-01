The first cross country meet of the season is in the books for Center Point-Urbana and Union cross country as they completed the Oelwein Invitational, each with a runner grabbing the top place in their race.
Union’s Ellie Rathe won the opening meet with a time of 19:30, a full minute ahead of Denver’s Amber Homan. After breaking an eight-year drought of no girls reaching the State Cross Country Meet, the senior is already kicking off the 2021 season strong.
“She’s put the miles in this summer,” Union coach Justin Parson said. “Now it’s about picking out those spots in her races she can surge to the point others can’t make up the distance. The way she’s run so far, it bodes well for her overall season.”
The Knights finished fourth overall behind top 20 finishes from sophomore Lauren Youngblut (17th) and freshman Amilia Condon (19th).
CPU as a team finished second behind top ten finishes from seniors Kay Fett (sixth, 20:56) and Kora Katcher (eighth, 20:59). Sophomore Emma Wilkerson joined them in the top 15 girls in 14th with a time of 22:14. Freshman Sydney McCormick finished 21st with a time of 22:50, followed by senior Leah Taylor in 30th with a time of 23:40, freshman Madison Bockenstedt in 31st with a time of 23:42, freshman Avery Sweeney in 38th with a time of 24:05.
“We came up behind a very strong Denver,” CPU co-coach Lew Paine said. “The girls did an awesome job. Kay and Kora ran outstanding times. Our freshmen are strong-minded and came into their first varsity meet confident. We have such great depth in our JV numbers too. We’ll be able to put together strong team races this season.”
The top placing in the boys’ race also went to a local athlete in CPU senior Eli Larson, running a 16:59 to finish nearly a minute ahead of Brennan Sauser of host Oelwein. Larson lead the Stormin’ Pointers to a second-place team finish with sophomore Brody Behrens in 16th with a time of 19:15, junior Teegan Fuessley in 17th with a time of 19:16, sophomore Casey Kirtz 20th with a time of 19:31, senior Robbie Dillon in 22nd with a time of 19:32, freshman Carter Easton in 27th with a time of 19:47 and junior Jonah Salow in 28th with a time of 19:48.
“Eli looked stronger and stronger as the race went on,” Paine said. “Our pack running was very close. We kept pushing each other. Definitely a strong start for these guys.”
Union boys finished 15th with sophomore Sam Fehl in 58th with a time of 21:20. Sophomore Wyatt Hoy followed in 75th with a time of 22:04, Kengo Uchiyama-Hansen 83rd with a time of 22:37, junior Conner Prestemon 84th with a time of 22:58, junior Asher Beerman 85th with a time of 23:00, sophomore Austin Martin 92nd with a time of 24:01 and sophomore Danson Moody in 97th with a time of 26:43.
“The boys are a work in progress, but not for a lack of effort in practice,” Parson said. “They’re working hard and doing what they need to. If we can continue to make the right goals for them and continue to meet those goals, then I think that we’ll look at them as a success this year if they can all work together to make their goals.”
CPU will compete at a meet in Waverly on Tuesday. Union will host a meet on Thursday.