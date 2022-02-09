Union senior Gracie Rathe will keep her track spikes handy for the next two years as she inked with Hawkeye Community College track and field recently.
“I fell in love with track in middle school and knew I wanted to take it to the next level,” Rathe said. “I’m excited to further my education and keep competing in track.”
Rathe, along with 4x100 relay teammates, placed 18th at the State Coed Track Meet last year. This moment in her track career motivated her to reach bigger goals and pursue a track career at the two-year community college. She plans to run the 100m and 200m individually and in relays for the growing RedTails program.
“I knew Coach (Tyler) Mulder was a really good coach and community college is what I’m looking for,” Rathe said. “I know my coaches here at Union have helped me tremendously. I’m excited for my last season here and to see what it brings.”
Union coach Gina Feldt congratulated Rathe on an “awesome accomplishment” and praised her athletic talent, academic mindset, and leadership qualities.
“These qualities will allow her to fit right in and excel both on the track and in the classroom,” Feldt said. “I’m excited to see her continue as a runner, but I’m also thrilled I get to have her as a leader on our team for one more season. Her passion and dedication toward success are characteristics that are hard to teach, but important to have.”
Gracie is the daughter of Matt Rathe and Mary and Brent Sadler. Outside of track, Rathe has been involved in soccer, volleyball, National Honor Society and drama. She plans to study Business and Finance at Hawkeye.