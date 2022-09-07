Raymond D. Williams, Jr., 41, of Maynard, Iowa, died Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center in Oelwein, Iowa.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, Iowa.
