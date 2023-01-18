Center Point-Urbana’s Tayler Reaves has hit some big shots during her four seasons with Stormin’ Pointer basketball, and will look to continue her hot shooting at Iowa Central Community College next school year after signing on Wednesday to be a Triton.
“I’m pretty excited to start this new journey,” Reaves said. “Basketball means everything to me and what I’ve grown up doing. So why not do it for two more years?”
Reaves stated she felt a connection to the Iowa Central coaches right away and enjoyed touring their new gym. Fort Dodge is a manageable driving distance from home in her eyes.
“I’m really looking forward to meeting new people,” Reaves said. “It will be different playing with people I haven’t grown up with my whole life. It’s a new environment and I can’t wait to enjoy it with everyone there.”
As a Stormin’ Pointers, Reaves has been on two State qualifying teams (2020, 2022) and was a Second Team All-Conference selection last season. She is currently averaging a career-best 10 ppg and is one of Class 3A’s leaders in three-point field goals made this season.
“I think she’ll be a nice fit [at Iowa Central],” CPU basketball coach Philip Klett said. “She’s a basketball junkie, a kid that’s going to work hard for her team. She’ll be coachable and committed to whatever they want to do.”
Tayler is the daughter of Nathan and Tiffany Reaves of Center Point. Outside of basketball, Reaves has been involved in softball, track and National Honor Society at CPU.