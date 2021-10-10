The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) announced pairing for the 2021 Regionals on Thursday evening, with matches set to begin on Monday.
In Class 3A starting on Monday, Center Point-Urbana (4-25) will travel to WaMaC West rival Independence (25-9), a repeat of last year’s first round matchup for the Stormin’ Pointers. The winner will face the winner between Monticello (15-7) and Dubuque Wahlert (6-16). Union (19-16) will host Vinton-Shellsburg (16-14) for the first match between the neighboring programs since 2016. The winner will face either New Hampton (21-7) or North Fayette Valley (15-13) currently set to be hosted in La Porte City also.
In Class 4A, Benton (21-12) will host Grinnell (16-14) for the first round on Tuesday. The winner will face Clear Creek-Amana (25-9) in Tiffin on Thursday, Oct. 21. The Bobcats lost a close 3-2 match to the Clippers on September 7.
All start times are slated for 7:00 p.m. Vinton Newspapers will have updates on the postseason as they are made available.