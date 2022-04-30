The Alive and Running 5k Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention will be Saturday morning, June 18 in Dunkerton. A remembrance ceremony will occur Friday, June 17 at dusk.
Early registration deadline for a lower price and a guaranteed T-shirt is Saturday, June 4, for $15. Registering from June 5 through race day will cost $25, without any guarantee of a shirt.
The 5k will begin at 7:30 a.m. on June 18 at the Gospel Hall, 301 Carroll Blvd, Dunkerton. For a registration form and details, see www.aliveandrunningiowa.com or register.chronotrack.com/r/65401.
Top male and female finishers will each win a gift certificate to Runners Flat. Troy Belmer co-directs the race with Ryan Nesbit.
In the remembrance ceremony June 17, a large, two-sided board will display pictures of those lost to suicide, at the event June 17 and 18. Bring pictures or memorabilia of a lost loved one to post on the board. Items may be taken home after the 5k or left for use every year.
The June 17 night remembrance ceremony will conclude with a slideshow and the lighting of luminary bags. Memory wall forms are at www.aliveandrunningiowa.com/events/memory-wall.