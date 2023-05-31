Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. Money raised from Relay directly supports members of our community by funding breakthrough research, 24/7 support for people with cancer, access to lifesaving screenings, and much more.
The American Cancer Society leads the fight against cancer with some important goals:
** Cancer Research – A generation of research depends on what we do right now. ACS works to be there for scientists at pivotal points in their careers – to give them the support they need to keep great research going or to take their ideas from dream to reality.
** Patient Guidance – As a definitive and the most trusted source of accurate, scientifically proven cancer information, ACS gives patients and caregivers the facts needed to help in their fight.
** Health Equity – ACS wants to make sure everyone has the ability to benefit from advances in research, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. All people deserve a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer.
The Benton County Relay For Life to support the American Cancer Society is just around the corner! The Relay will be held Sunday, June 4th – National Cancer Survivors’ Day – from 6:00 PM through 10:00 PM at the Benton Community High School track in Van Horne. Activities throughout the evening will include: games, balloon clown, ACS trivia questions for prizes, luminaria available for purchase, concession stand, DJ music, and continual relay walking. The specific schedule is:
5:45 – 6:30 Survivor Sign-in for free T-shirt
6:00 – Opening Ceremonies
7:00 – Survivors’ Ceremony
7:30 – Frozen T-shirt Contest
9:00 – Luminaria Lighting
Many thanks our In-Kind Sponsors for the 2023 Benton County Relay For Life:
• Max Johnson, DJ
• Benton Community School and Booster Club
• Thrivent
Please join our local community in supporting the fight against cancer right here in Benton County! Relayers come together to celebrate each other and remember those impacted by cancer. Come with all your family and friends to remember those who lost their battle to cancer, those who are currently battling, and those who survived their battle. Help us in the fight for a world without cancer!