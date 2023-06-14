SHELLSBURG-In a time of rapid urbanization, where small towns often face challenges in keeping their unique charm and their communities engaged, Shellsburg stands out as a beacon of revival and rejuvination.
It's community members, municipal government and local business have set out on an ambitious journey to refashion a historical bridge, revive a deteriorating mural, enhance a local park and celebrate their annual Shellsburg BigDay. Try saying that all in one breath.
Constructed in 1915, the Pearl Street bridge has carried many a traveler over Bear Creek and has done so with style. It will live on as a walking bridge, allowing safe passage for pedestrians. The new bridge will re-route just south of it and is set to be completed in September of 2023.
The Gold Medal FLour mural is one of the towns most prized relics of urban art, proudly displayed on the side of one of Pearl Streets busineses, and is currently awaiting the funding to be restored ito its orignianl glory. Wall Dogs, a company specializing in the resoration of historical art, has put in a bid to help preserve it. This project is relying soley on a commmunity fundraising campaign through gofundme.com/f/shellsburgs-gold-medal=flour-mural.
The piteresque park off Pearl will see the exciting new addition of an increasingly popular outdoor activity-disc golf. A 6 hole course is being added while they finish the traiabdadd more parking to accomodate the new feature.
Finishing up this excitement will be this years Shellsburg Big Day, which will see a Cornhole tourenament, a parade, hgihlight local vendors, and entertainment from area talent.
Shellsburg has become a shiining example of a small town becoming a mighty force with its ability to creat ae fun and tranquil place for its residents to have a sense of community pride and engagement.