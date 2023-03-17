An article in the March 15 edition of The Oelwein Daily Register (“Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right”) reports Connecticut and Vermont allow citizens the right to doctor-assisted humane termination for the old, sick and in pain people that want to end their suffering.
This will never happen in Republican-controlled Iowa.
Some years ago, I watched Dr. Kevorkian put a suffering man to sleep with injection drugs on T.V.
It was the most humane ending anyone could ever hope for. The man was suffering from an extreme condition that meant he would choke on his own saliva if he laid down. The medical community could not help him anymore.
The man had this humane ending done of his own free choice.
The radical religionists made a big ballyhoo about it being a “murder.” They’d rather he suffer a cruel, choking death so he’d be “religiously correct.”
Herman Lenz
Sumner