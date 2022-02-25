INDEPENDENCE – Thirty-four units of useable blood were collected at the LifeServe blood drive held at Buchanan County Health Center on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Up to 102 lives can be saved or sustained, thanks to the donations of 30 eligible donors.
Of the 38 registered donors, two were first timers. They will get a donor ID card and a free gift in the mail in a few weeks.
Other milestones to celebrate:
- Lois Johnson — 1 Galloneer
- Brittany Ryckman — 1 Galloneer
- Sheryl Stanford — 1 Galloneer
- Krista Bergfeld — 2 Galloneer
- Kathleen Elliott — 3 Galloneer
- Elissa Tudor — 6 Galloneer
- Wilda Ingamells — 15 Galloneer
The next LifeServe Blood Drive at BCHC is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12.