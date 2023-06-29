A pair of bullrings mean twice the fun for the Sprint Invaders this weekend! On Friday, June 30, the series’ makes its first appearance at the banked quarter-mile Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois since 2013. Sunday, July 2 will see the Sprint Invaders at the Benton County Speedway tackling another quarter-mile for the first of two visits to Vinton, Iowa this year.
This Friday will be the fifteenth time the Sprint Invaders have circled Jacksonville. Jerrod Hull is the only multi-time feature winner there, with four wins. Other winners include Joey Montgomery, Terry McCarl, Tim Montgomery, Jesse Giannetto, Robbie Standridge, Kaley Gharst, Josh Schneiderman, CJ Houseman, Russ Hall, Joey Moughan and Matt Sutton.
Since the Sprint Invaders hit the Benton County bullring, it has been a match made in heaven. This is the third straight year Vinton has been on the schedule, and the series will not only race there Sunday, but also Sunday, September third. Jonathan Cornell picked up the win there in 2021, and Luke Verardi posted his first ever Sprint Invaders win there last season.
The current point standings sees Colton Fisher in front, followed by Ryan Bunton, Bret Tripplett, Josh Higday and defending champion, Cody Wehrle.
Grandstands open Friday in Jacksonville at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for
6:15 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20, with ages 11-18 $5. Kids 10 and under are FREE. UMP Modifieds, UMP Street Stocks and Micros are also in action.
Grandstands open Sunday at Benton County Speedway at 3:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20, $18 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for Kids 6-14. Kids five and under are FREE. IMCA Stock Cars,
IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Sport Compacts are also on the card.
2023 Sprint Invaders Schedule
Saturday, April 1 – 34 Raceway (Cold)
Sunday, May 28 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Burlington, IA)
Thursday, June 15 – Eldon Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)
Friday, June 23 – Davenport Speedway (Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust.)
Saturday, June 24 – Spoon River Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)
Friday, June 30 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)
Sunday, July 2 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)
Wednesday, July 26 – Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, IA)
Saturday, August 19 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)
Sunday, August 20 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)
Saturday, September 2 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)
Sunday, September 3 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)
Friday, September 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)
Saturday, September 23 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”
2023 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)
1. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 835
2. Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 832
3. Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 819
4. Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 804
5. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 794
6. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 788
7. Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 770
8. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 766
9. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 741
10. Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 681
11. Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 677
12. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 650 (1)
13. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 649
14. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 585
15. Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 546
16. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 438 (1)
17. Randy Martin, California, MO, 367
18. Ryan Edwards, Waverly, IL, 332
19. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 226 (1)
20. Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 226 (1)
21. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 209
22. Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 178
23. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 178
24. Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 172
25. Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 166