DES MOINES — After weeks of speculation Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds used her constitutional powers, calling for a Special Session of the Iowa Legislature.
The session is scheduled for this coming Tuesday, July 11 at 8:30 a.m. and Reynolds and Senate and House majorities will be trying to bring back a different form of the 2018 law banning abortions after a heartbeat is detected. The law was in the courts for nearly five years until last month when the Iowa Supreme Court killed it.
“Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives,” stated Governor Reynolds in a press release issued Wednesday.
“In 2018, I proposed, the legislature passed, and I proudly signed into law legislation that protected unborn babies from abortion once a heartbeat was detectable. After years of litigation, the Iowa Supreme Court was split 3-3 last month in its opinion regarding whether a lower court’s injunction of the Fetal Heartbeat Law should be dissolved. This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law.
“I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time. Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families. These are the most essential building blocks of our society, and they are what will keep the foundation of our state and country strong for generations to come.”