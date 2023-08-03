Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 19, 2023, for our annual benefit ride to support our local Vinton Shellsburg United Special Olympics Team!
All PROCEEDS REMAIN WITH OUR LOCAL VSU TEAM!!!
If you don’t have a motorcycle, no problem! All vehicles are welcome, get those Hot Rods out and join us
Rain or Shine this ride goes on!
$15 per person or $25 per couple
- Registration is at 10 am-11 am at Ron-Da-voo Deli and Lounge, 414 1st Ave Vinton IAKick Stands up at 11 amThe 135 mile Route includes the following stops:
Ron-Da-Voo (Vinton) Keystone Turner Hall (Keystone), Wild Hogs Saloon and Eatery (lunch stop Walford), Rubies Bar (Center Point), Phats Pub and Grub (Brandon), Pearl Street Social Club (Shellsburg), Hitchin’ Post (Garrison). Final stop, Vinton American Legion (105 North R Ave Vinton) 5:30 pm. Food will be provided at the Final Stop at the American Legion along with 50/50 poker hand, Dollar Raffle prizes and Live Auction Grand Prize Raffle Tickets Available: $5 each or 5 for $20 for a chance to win $1500. All money raised goes directly to our team for equipment, transportation, lodging uniforms, food and drinks. We currently provide. Bowling, Basketball and Track and field. This Benefit ride provides for all of our athletes’ expenses for the year.Thank you to all for your past and current support of our athletes.Please, come and join us for a day of riding, cruising, interaction, food, prizes and FUN.Any questions contact us!!