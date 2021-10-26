INDEPENDENCE – Independence High School students are preparing for a production of “Rise of Robin Hood” by Brian D. Taylor.
According to Pioneer Drama Service, “This fresh take on a classic honors the traditional story while adding depth and richness to the tale, as well as many quality female roles!
Told as an origin story, we meet Robin Hood as an orphaned youth in a prosperous and thriving Nottingham. Robin has arrived with his twin sister Hazel, where they plan to open an archery shop. First, however, they must win the favor of Lady Blackwood.
Making things more difficult, the Sheriff of Nottingham, who has spies lurking all around, including his daughter Marian, is in cahoots with Lady Blackwood. They plan to wed and increase their power over Nottingham by taxing the people blind.
Robin and Hazel quickly make friends in town — Friar Tuck, Little John, and Sayra, Little John’s fierce warrior daughter — but are soon driven away by the evil sheriff. Retreating to Sherwood Forest, Robin vows to restore Nottingham to a land of prosperity and hope.
Full of action, chase scenes, prison breaks, and a simple-to-stage archery tournament, this adaptation has a large, flexible cast full of legendary roles for everyone!”
Show times are on two Thursdays and Saturdays — November 4, 6, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on November 14 at 3 p.m. All shows will be in the auditorium and doors will open a half hour before the curtain goes up. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the high school office and at the door.