MT. AUBURN-Surrounded by his loving family, Robert “Bob” L. Eckmeier, 81, died at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City, on Monday, May 29, 2023. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church, Mt. Auburn, with Pastor Luke Evans as officiant. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home is caring for Bob’s family.
Bob was born January 22, 1942 in Keokuk, the son of Roy and Theresa (Haggard) Eckmeier. He was a 1960 graduate of Donnellson High School. While in high school, Bob played baseball and was their “southpaw” pitcher. Bob proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Berlin Crisis. In 1964, Bob was united in marriage to Sylvia Starr. The couple later divorced. On August 16, 2004, Bob was united in marriage to Marcella Dusil Palmer. Throughout his lifetime, Bob was employed as a cable splicer for the telephone service, was a town Marshall for Donnellson/West Point/Farmington, IA and was harvest help for Mt. Auburn Grain.
Bob was well known as a world class “tinkerer”, loved music and enjoyed cheering for the Yankees and San Francisco 49ers. He was a Mason with the Donnellson Masonic Lodge, served as Commander of the Mt. Auburn Legion and was a member of the Mt. Auburn Methodist Church where he served as a board chairman.
Left to cherish Bob’s memory are his wife, Marcella; son, Ryan (Annette) Eckmeier; daughter, Kelly (Michael) Walker; grandchildren: Jarred (Kuiyin), Karina, Michael (Taylor) and Kiara; great-grandchildren: Noah, Jorie and Michael; two stepdaughters: Dianne (David) Scheel and Michelle (Bill) Oldfather; seven step-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-granddaughter; and two sisters: Betty Houston and Bonnie Eckmeier.
Preceding Bob in death were his brother, Bill Eckmeier and brother-in-law, Harold Houston.
Memorials may be directed to Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church, 201 Traer Street, Mt. Auburn, IA, 52313.
