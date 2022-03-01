INDEPENDENCE – Robert W. “Bob” Murray, 81 years old, of Independence, Iowa, and formerly of Gordon, Wis., died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Hastings, Minnesota.
Mr. Murray was born on August 20, 1940, in Hastings, Minn., the son of Leo James and Esther Aldia (Heinz) Murray. He served in the Army National Guard. On May 28, 1960, he and the former Mary Jane Langenfeld were married in Hastings. She preceded him in death in 2013.
