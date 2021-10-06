Roger Beck

SHELLSBURG Roger W. Beck, 61, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, IA.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home, Vinton, IA. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Roger was born December 30, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, IA, the son of Arthur Beck and Evelyn Lampe Cadle. He graduated from Warrenton Missouri High School and received an Associates Degree from Kirkwood Community College. Roger fulfilled his working career as an iron worker, retiring in 1997.
On September 21, 1991, Roger was united in marriage to Sandra Glime Phelps at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton.
Roger enjoyed trapping, hunting and fishing, but his “true love” was spending time with his grandchildren and nephew, Trevor.
Roger is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandee; two daughters: Morgan Phelps and April (Aaron) Robbins; honorary daughter, Heidi (Mike) Wirth; seven grandchildren: Scott, Andrew, Claire, Nick, Alex, Charlie and Emmalee; mother-in-law, Shirley Shaw; “partner in crime”, John (JJ) Jacobson; and numerous other family members.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Doug.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Roger and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.