VINTON: Roger E. Inman, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Vinton Lutheran Home, with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, August 28, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall, with Rev. Nick Palmer officiating.
Interment with military rites will be held at St. John Cemetery in Newhall.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 5:00 PM Sunday, also at the church.
Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, Central Lutheran School, The Vinton Lutheran Home, or the American Cancer Society.
Roger was born on July 9, 1937, in Vinton, the son of C. Myron and Flossie (Kucker) Inman. Roger graduated from Vinton High School with the class of 1956. He served his Country in the United States Army. On June 8, 1958, he was united in marriage to Karen Bierschenk at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newhall. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this June.
Roger was a lifelong Vinton area farmer. He also raised hogs and cattle on the Inman family farm that was founded in 1879. Roger was a faithful and active member of St, John’s Lutheran Church, and a supporter and volunteer at Central Lutheran School. Roger was active in his community as a member of the Benton County Pork Producers, the John Ward McGranahan American Legion Post #167, a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and as a board member of Eden Mutual Insurance for 39 years, serving as president for 14 of those years. Roger truly had a servant’s heart. He was well known for his love of toy tractors and implements. Roger had a special talent for refurbishing old toys and was able to rehabilitate special pieces for collectors across the country, as well as overseas.
Roger is survived by his wife Karen; children, Lee (Nancy) Inman of Humboldt, Denise Hatton of Clewiston, FL, David (Brenda) Inman of Vinton; 5 grandsons, Josh (Jamie) Inman, Alex (Kristina) Inman, Seth (Holly) Inman, Marcus (Adriana) Inman, Jonathan Hatton; great-grandson, Iam Inman; and his brother Richard “Dick” Inman of Bettendorf.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother PFC Robert Inman in 1945; and his sister-in-law, Iona Inman.