SHELLSBURG: Ronald “Lars” Larsen, age 76, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at The Iowa City VA Medical Center.
Ron was born on August 14, 1946 in Anamosa, the son of Kenneth and Betty (Griffin) Larsen. Ron graduated from Anamosa High School with the class of 1964 and then enlisted in The United States Navy and was assigned to the USS Cannon stationed out of Guam, serving 2 tours in Vietnam. At the conclusion of his military service, Ron moved back to Anamosa and worked briefly as a police officer, prior to beginning his employment with The Duane Arnold Energy Center where he was employed for 26 years prior to retirement.
Ron and Pat met through work in 1984, It was then that their romance began. On June 19, 2008, they were united in marriage. They shared a special bond and spent many years building a wonderful life together creating many happy memories.
Ron was a member of the Ray and Virginia Boyer Post #166 in Shellsburg. He enjoyed Civil War and Cowboy reenactments, spending time at his cabin in rural Vinton and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid animal lover, Green Bay Packers fan and talented artist. Ron will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and good friend.
Survivors include his wife Pat Berry of Shellsburg; children, Darlene (Bill) Thompson of Mount Juliet, TN, Caroll (Brent) Hirst of Murrieta, CA and Angie (Matt) Moos of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Samantha, Ainsley and Jake Thompson, Dakota (fiancé Wesley Burton), Morgan and Ben Hirst, Colin and Olivia Moos. His previous wife, Alice Rall of Murrieta, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
In honor of Ron’s wishes no service will be held.