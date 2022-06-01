PELLA, IOWA— Austin Roos of Atkins was honored for his contributions to the Central College wrestling team this winter at the squad’s end-of-season banquet.
Roos, who wrestled at 184 pounds his first season with the Dutch, earned his first varsity letter. In his 2021-22 season, Roos compiled a 15-14 record, including two falls, one tech fall, three major decisions, six decisions.
Coach Eric Van Kley led the Dutch to a 12-4 dual record while wrestling in the American Rivers Conference, the premier Division III wrestling league. Central was 5-3 in conference matches, finishing in fourth place.