INDEPENDENCE – Independence Rotary Club had another sensational spaghetti supper March 14 at the Independence Junior/Senior High School.
For the first time in recent memory they ran out before 7 p.m.
Independence Rotary Club President Bill Lake was pleased with the support of the Rotarians and the community.
“A big Thank You to the Independence area turn out at our annual Spaghetti Supper last night!” he said. “We served 579 dine in, carry out and curbside pickup dinners.”
Lake also thanked the school and Food Service Director Pam Wendel.
“This is the only fund-raising event we do each year,” Lake said, “with profits going to Dollars For Scholars, RYLA/YRYLA Student Leadership Summer Camps, Independence Area Food Pantry, Operation Santa Claus, Adopt A Family, Rotary Foundation and the Red Kettle Salvation Army to name a few.”
Lake invites anyone interested in Rotary to join them any Tuesday noon at Denali’s On The River for their weekly lunch meeting.