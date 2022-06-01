VINTON – Joel Rust had 1,000 reasons to smile Sunday night.
Rust drove the top side to victory and a $1,000 payday in the prelude to Monday’s Friesen Performance IMCA Modified 43rd anniversary race.
Starting in row seven, Rust quickly worked through the pack and, once he got to the top side, made an even faster march to the front.
At around the 10 lap mark, Rust settled into the top five and set sail in the high groove of the fast, smooth, quarter-mile. A short time later, he reeled in race-long leader Ethan Braaksma.
Just past the midway point of the 25-lapper, Rust powered around the outside of Braaksma, then navigated through lapped traffic to seal the win and Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational qualifying eligibility.
Braaksma ran second ahead of Ethan Dotson and Tom Berry Jr., who also started mid-pack.
A $1,000 winner’s share was also on the line for the Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company.
From a third row start, Ben Chapman quickly raced his way into contention and took the lead from Curt Hilmer just shy of the midway point of that 20-lapper. Chapman then withstood the challenges of Kaylin Lopez and then a late charge from Alec Fett to secure victory.
Tony Olson raced from the eighth row to finish third ahead of Joe Docekal, who advanced nine positions.
Weekly points racing was held in the other four divisions during the Sunday program.
Jason Doyle raced to his second win at The Bullring in the 15-lapper for the IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Vermedahl Logistics. Doyle took the lead from Bryce Carey on a late restart to drive to the thrilling win ahead of Carey, Norman Chesmore and Leah Wroten.
Doyle’s first Stock Car win in Vinton came on Memorial Weekend of last year.
Jordan Miklas became the first repeat winner in the INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct. Miklas took the lead at around midway then held off Dave Eberle late to take his second win of the season and first since opening night. Michael Weber and Dave McCalla completed the top four.
Travis Losenicky used a late restart to his advantage in the Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compact 12-lapper. Losenicky powered past Justin Stevenson as the white flag waved to take his second win of the season. Blake Driscol and Thomas Werning ran third and fourth, respectively.
Luke Bird was first across the line in the IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock main, however he failed post-race inspection leaving Brett Vanous to celebrate his second straight win. Joren Fisher, Matt Brown and Bradly Graham rounded out the top four.