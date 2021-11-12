DUBUQUE – Ruth Elaine (Van Tasell) Cabalka, 82, passed away Nov. 7, 2021 at Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11:15 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue, Dubuque. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
She was born on January 26, 1939, in rural Buchanan County, the daughter of Loyd and Rowena (Manson) Van Tasell.
Surviving is her husband, Francis; son David (Linda Maria Hemesath) of Manchester; two daughters, Diane (Donald) Albert, of Waukesha, Wis., and Linda Lea (John) Kaufman of Dubuque. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard, and Vernon; and a grandson Jordan.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.