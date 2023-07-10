DEWITT - The Center Point-Urbana baseball team took a two game winning streak into the first round of playoffs on Friday against Central DeWitt.
The Sabers jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the game off of two singles and in the bottom of the third, a two-out rally scored two more and they led the Pointers, 4-0.
In the fourth, CP-U responded with a run of their own and in the fourth, they plated two more to cut the lead to 4-3.
Central DeWtitt responded with three insurance runs to lead 7-3 and they went on to win by that same score.
The Pointers closed their season with a 16-15 record, the same winning percentage as a season ago.
Drake VanGorder, Trevor Antes and Thomas Taylor each had one RBI in the loss.
Jaden Patterson threw two-and-two-thirds innings with four earned runs and one strikeout. Grant Goebel threw two-and-one-third innings with three earned runs, four walks and one strikeout. Brady Borkgren pitched one inning with a strikeout as well.