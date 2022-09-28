ATKINS — Anjali Sahu of Atkins normally doesn’t take well to strangers. Yet for some fascinating reason, the six year old bonded with a 6’7” Iowa Hawkeye lineman during her exciting recent tenure as a Kid Captain this football season.
“Anjali surprisingly really enjoyed Jack Plumb, the senior player she was paired up with,” Carey Ann Sahu, Anjali’s mother said. “They met during a scrimmage before the season, when the kid captains were invited to join. I was a little worried about her with strangers. When it was time for him to scrimmage, she wouldn’t let go of his hand. He’s an elementary education major, so maybe that helped. He was great with her.”
That was one of many experiences Anjali got to enjoy as a kid captain this season. A patient at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital run by the University of Iowa, the Sahus were approached about the opportunity after an appointment with a specialist where Anjali brought along a stuffed Herky doll. She was one of 300 applicants this year and was selected back in May.
I didn’t think she had a chance when we filled out the nomination form,” Sahu said. “It was a nice thought. I totally forgot about it for a while.”
Anjali, who was diagnosed with duodenal stenosis as an infant by the hospital, was invited to attend a “kid’s day scrimmage” according to Sahu, when they first met Plumb and the coaches. The family toured Kinnick Stadium and the team locker rooms, with each kid captain getting their own locker filled with Hawkeye apparel.
Weeks later, the Sahus were invited back to Kinnick to attend the home game against Nevada. She got to see her face on the jumbotron and loved the marching band, according to mom.
“She liked the pink locker room and got into one of the lockers,” Sahu said. “Someone had taken a great photo at the scrimmage early and the Plumb family got it on a canvas to give to our family. It was a great photo and so special that Jack’s family decided to do that.”
The Sahus returned to Iowa City this past weekend to watch the game and enjoy dinner. Carey Ann is a special education teacher for Benton Community School District, and the district celebrated Anjali by wearing black and gold the Friday before the game.
“They did photos with Anjali all dressed up in their Hawkeye colors,” Sahu said. “She got to address several classes about what she’s doing as a kid captain. It’s wonderful.”
Anjali’s experience as a kid captain may be over, but she will continue to visi the U of I healthcare system for specialist appointments, as she has done since her infancy.
“It’s hard to put into words what U of I has done for us,” Sahu said. “We’ve seen many specialists and doctors over the years, and they have been phenomenal. It’s humbling to have Anjali picked for this kid captain experience.”