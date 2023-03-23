Salisburger Steak

2 cans French onion soup (condensed, 10 1/2 oz each)
1 1/2 lbs. lean ground beef
1/2 c. breadcrumbs
1 lg. egg
Salt and pepper to taste
2 Tbsp. flour
1/2 c. ketchup
1/2 c. water
2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. mustard powder or 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
Directions:
Mix ground beef, breadcrumbs, egg, salt and pepper, and 1/3 cup of condensed French onion soup together in a bowl.
Shape into six patties and brown on both sides in a large skillet over medium heat. Drain excess grease.
Mix flour and the rest of the soup in a bowl until smooth. Add in ketchup, water, Worcestershire and mustard.
Pour over the meat patties in the skillet. Cover and cook another 20 minutes or more, stirring occasionally. The gravy will become thicker the longer it simmers.
Serve with mashed potatoes, buttered noodles, or cooked rice. Delicious!