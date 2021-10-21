INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Salvation Army recently announced more donations made to area organizations.
Funds raised during the 2020 Christmas bell-ringing season were distributed to the Hot Dog Friday program at St. James’ Episcopal Church and to Building Direction for Families.
All funds raised from the Buchanan County Red Kettle Campaign stay in Buchanan County. The next bell ringing campaign will start in a few short weeks. Please be generous with your wallet and your time to ring the bell.
For more information, follow Buchanan County Salvation Army on Facebook.