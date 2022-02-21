DES MOINES – At the end, it was pretty much all smiles on the floor of Wells Fargo Arena.
It was arguably the greatest area performance ever at the State wrestling tournament; three State champions, four State finalists, nine medalists, two team top 10 finishes and at least one win out of 14 of the 15 State qualifiers. There was a lot to smile about.
Vinton-Shellsburg had the weekend of all weekends. Coach Brian Sheston’s Vikings ended up fifth in the team race with 75 points, just 5.5 behind West Delaware in the race for the third-place trophy. The Vikings had three placewinners along the way, led by 152-pounder Gabe Sanders, who became the first State champion in the 66-year history of the program.
Sanders was joined on the podium by younger brother Cooper Sanders who was the State runner-up at 145 and by Viking veteran Brady Ortner who finished third and became the first Viking to place three times at the State wrestling tournament.
Gabe dominated Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Zander Ernst in the quarterfinals, finally getting the pin at 5:55. He had more of a battle Friday afternoon, pulling out a 3-2 decision over Chase Thomas of Osage. Then in the finals, Gabe stopped Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Garrett Seaba, 5-3 to win the title, which he celebrated with a flex and lateral drop of Viking assistant coach Jay Bridgewater.
Cooper was the pin master Friday, taking out Benton Community’s Brenden Heying in 1:02 in the quarters, then getting Cale Kirsten of C-G-D in just 1:34 to advance to the finals. There he found himself with a rematch against Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid, who pinned Sanders in the District finals. Again, the moment would belong to Kinkaid; this time to the tune of a 5-2 decision and Cooper settled for the silver.
After dropping a heartbreaker in the semifinals, Ortner was determined to go out with a win. In the consolation semis, he pinned Carroll’s Sterling Rodman in 3:27 to move to the third-place match where he faced Jarrett Roos of Sheldon. Roos got an early takedown, but Ortner managed to tie the match with a reversal and it went to overtime and to the ultimate tie-breaker. Ortner got a reversal in the first 30 second period, then rode Roos out for the win.
For Benton Community, it was also the end of long drought between State champs. Senior Jaiden Moore completed a perfect 41-0 senior season by knocking off Matthew Beem of Glenwood in the finals, 5-4. Moore got there Friday on the strength of a 10-1 quarterfinals win over Max Currier of Clear Lake, then manhandling Atlantic’s Ethan Follmann 12-3 in the semifinals. Moore’s title gave the Bobcat program its first State crown since Terry Schmuecker won back-to-back titles in 1984 and 1985.
Union’s weekend ended with a preview of the future. Freshman Jace Hedeman made it 46 for 46 on the year, dominating Carter West of Notre Dame 7-3 in the finals, capping off a veteran-like performance in the tournament.
Hedeman took out Emmitt Newton of Davis County 5-2 in the quarterfinals, then bested Colin Cassady of West Liberty 8-3 in the semis.
The Knights had four other placewinners along the way as well. Sophomore 132-pounder Caleb Olson and 152-pounder Hunter Worthen were both fifth, while 160-pounder Stone Schmitz was sixth and 113-pounder Brayden Bohnsack was eighth.
Union finished up seventh in the team race with 58 points.
Burlington Notre Dame took the 2A championship with 109 points, just a half-point ahead of second-place Osage’s 108. West Delaware took third with 80.5 points in what was an interesting four-team race between them, SB-L, Webster City and the Vikings, but the Hawks edged out SB-L (79) and the Vikings (75), with Webster City finishing sixth with 73.