INDEPENDENCE — Snowy weather couldn’t stop the WaMaC from holding its conference wrestling tournament at Independence on Saturday as Benton placed seventh, Vinton-Shellsburg ninth and Center Point-Urbana 11th.
VS senior Cooper Sanders repeated as a WaMaC champion with a similar path in his 2022 title run. Sanders received a first round bye, pinned his way to a finals rematch with Benton sophomore Brenden Heying, and came away with a 9-3 decision (2022 was a 10-4 decision).
All seven Vikings earned podium spots in Saturday’s tournament: Eli Olinger placed eighth at 106 lbs, Aldin Swanson fourth at 120 lbs, Carter Lamont second at 132 lbs (4-2 decision to Kaden Kremer, Independence), Owen Mullinex seventh at 138 lbs, Brant Dickinson sixth at 160 lbs, Parker Arnold eighth at 220 lbs.
The Bobcats edged out Solon for seventh place by 2.5 points. Garrett Kuch placed sixth at 106 lbs, Jason Eastman sixth at 113 lbs, Weston Kaestner seventh at 120 lbs, Eli Kupka seventh at 126 lbs, Brady Patterson sixth at 132 lbs, Jordan Thys sixth at 138 lbs, Blayke Heying fifth at 145 lbs, Brenden Heying runner-up at 152 lbs, Clayton Sebetka third at 160 lbs, Mayson Mitchell sixth at 182 lbs, Troy Kupka sixth at 195 lbs, Brennen Blegen sixth at 285 lbs.
The Stormin’ Pointers saw two wrestlers on the podium with Teegan Fuessley placing eighth at 126 lbs and Will Gerhold fifth at 170 lbs.
All three programs will return to Independence on Feb. 11 for their District meet looking to qualify wrestlers for the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines Feb. 15-18.